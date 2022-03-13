Black Jack man found dead in parking lot of Sauget nightclub

SAUGET — Police officers found a 29-year-old Black Jack man dead early Sunday morning in the overflow parking lot of the Oz Night Club in the 300 block of Monsanto Avenue.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. later confirmed Jonathan Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police Chief James Jones said officers were called to the area at 6:44 a.m.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 a.m., Dye said.

The Major Case Squad was called into investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-337-5267 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.