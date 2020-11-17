Black Jack man gets life prison term for killing ex-girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Black Jack man received a life prison term Tuesday for murdering his ex-girlfriend last year after admitting killing her because "he could not bear to see her moving on."

Jordan Beck, 22, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder, burglary and other counts in the April 29, 2019, killing of 18-year-old Celia Kollie at her Hazelwood home.

Via a Zoom videoconferencing call from the St. Louis County jail, Beck admitted going to Kollie's home 1400 block of Annilo Drive while she and her mother were sitting in the kitchen, shooting a glass sliding door to get inside, chasing Kollie into the garage and shooting her until he ran out of bullets.

Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted Beck's plea agreement with prosecutors and sentenced him to a life term, calculated at 30 years in prison. The sentence will run concurrently with lesser terms for convictions of burglary and armed criminal action.