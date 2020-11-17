Black Jack man gets life prison term for killing ex-girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Black Jack man received a life prison term Tuesday for murdering his ex-girlfriend last year after admitting killing her because "he could not bear to see her moving on."
Jordan Beck, 22, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder, burglary and other counts in the April 29, 2019, killing of 18-year-old Celia Kollie at her Hazelwood home.
Via a Zoom videoconferencing call from the St. Louis County jail, Beck admitted going to Kollie's home 1400 block of Annilo Drive while she and her mother were sitting in the kitchen, shooting a glass sliding door to get inside, chasing Kollie into the garage and shooting her until he ran out of bullets.
Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted Beck's plea agreement with prosecutors and sentenced him to a life term, calculated at 30 years in prison. The sentence will run concurrently with lesser terms for convictions of burglary and armed criminal action.
Kollie's father, Jallah Kollie, spoke of his family's religious faith and recalled his daughter telling him about attending Bible study the night before she died. He said his family is dissatisfied with the reduced murder charge because they believe Beck planned to kill her. His daughter's death, he said, left "a scar and a hurt that are going to remain with the rest of our family for life."
"We are deeply hurt and our pain and our hurt will never go away, but we want to thank God today," he said. "We are hurt, but (Beck's) hurt is going to stay with him for the rest of his life."
After sentencing, with the Zoom session still open, Beck's father, Patrick Beck, told the Kollie family that Celia Kollie was a "wonderful, beautiful" woman who didn't deserve her fate but that his son has suffered from mental illness his entire life.
"I will always pray for you guys and how to have some type of peace but I know, I know I could not say any words that can replace what you had," Patrick Beck said. "My prayers will always be with your family."
