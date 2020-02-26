Blaze destroys commercial building in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A fire destroyed a commercial building early Wednesday in north St. Louis.
The fire consumed a one-story structure at 4305 Natural Bridge Avenue, near Clarence Avenue. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said on the department's Twitter page that the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
About 60 firefighters fought the blaze. The building housed a beauty supply store and a cellphone store.
Battalion 6 requesting a 2nd Alarm; 60 #firefighters operating on scene. Four master streams deployed. Full defensive operations ongoing. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/KkrBEJufK0— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 26, 2020