Blaze destroys commercial building in north St. Louis
0 comments

Blaze destroys commercial building in north St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

ST. LOUIS — A fire destroyed a commercial building early Wednesday in north St. Louis.

The fire consumed a one-story structure at 4305 Natural Bridge Avenue, near Clarence Avenue. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said on the department's Twitter page that the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

St. Louis fire

A screenshot from a St. Louis Fire Department Twitter post shows a fire at Natural Bridge and Clarence avenues early Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

About 60 firefighters fought the blaze. The building housed a beauty supply store and a cellphone store.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports