Blazing apartment building fire puts 1 in critical condition in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS— One woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire at the Chapel View apartment building, according to fire department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby.

The city's fire department responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the fire at the apartment building on the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the woman was already exiting the building. She was taken to the hospital for injuries related to smoke inhalation, Mosby said.