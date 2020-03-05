Blazing fire destroys popular Overland Mexican restaurant

OVERLAND — A blazing fire burned down an Overland Mexican restaurant on Thursday afternoon, according to a dispatch supervisor at Central 911 Emergency.

Dispatchers got a call at 3:38 p.m. about the fire at Taqueria Durango, located at 10238 Page Avenue.

The fire was a second-alarm fire, and was put out at 4:13 p.m.

The restaurant owner, Miguel Lopez, told a Post-Dispatch photographer the fire started with frying oil. He stated they tried to use fire extinguishers, but the smoke and flames spread too quickly.

Lopez said he has run the restaurant for 22 years, and owned the building for the past three or four years.

Community Fire Protection District is the lead agency investigating the fire, and more than 10 fire departments in the area responded to the fire, according to the dispatch service.

The supervisor said they were not called to transport anyone with injuries from the fire.