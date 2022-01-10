Bleeding man staggers into Lincoln County sheriff's office with throat slashed

The prosecutor said the attack appears to be drug-related and that Wolf and his 41-year-old victim had been using drugs throughout the day.

After the attack Saturday, the victim, bleeding profusely, managed to drive to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office about 7 miles away and walk into the lobby for help.

Deputies Steve Pinkerton and Chris Walter gave first aid to the man, said Sheriff Rick Harrell. The victim gave them crucial detail about who stabbed him and where, police said.

The victim has undergone surgery for his injuries and was stable.

Robin Hood Drive is east of Highway J in Troy. Municipal officers had been called to the home and were there about the same time the victim walked into the sheriff’s office. Troy police haven’t said precisely why they were called there. Once the victim in the sheriff’s lobby relayed who had hurt him, police at the home arrested Wolf.