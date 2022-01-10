Bleeding man staggers into Lincoln County sheriff's office with throat slashed

TROY, Mo. — A felon paroled last summer in a manslaughter case was back in jail Monday after authorities say he slashed the throat of a man who staggered into the sheriff’s office for help.
Lincoln County prosecutor Michael Wood charged Timothy Merle Wolf Jr., 42, with first-degree assault in Saturday’s attack.
The prosecutor told the Post-Dispatch he was “shocked” that the state had granted Wolf parole 4 ½ years into a 13-year sentence for three felonies. Wolf was convicted of hitting his girlfriend in the head, causing her death, in 2017 in St. Charles County. The 13 years includes convictions for drugs and stealing.
Wood, the Lincoln County prosecutor, said in a message to the Post-Dispatch that the girlfriend’s death in St. Charles County “seemed pretty violent.” Wood said he can’t speak to why the Missouri Parole Board makes the decisions it does.
“Maybe they’re way more lenient these days,” Wood said.
No one from the state Probation and Parole Board was available Monday to explain the decision.
Wolf was held on the assault charge Monday at the Lincoln County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million cash. He lives in the first block of Robin Hood Drive, where the man’s throat was slashed. Court records Monday did not list an attorney for Wolf.
The prosecutor said the attack appears to be drug-related and that Wolf and his 41-year-old victim had been using drugs throughout the day.
After the attack Saturday, the victim, bleeding profusely, managed to drive to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office about 7 miles away and walk into the lobby for help.
Deputies Steve Pinkerton and Chris Walter gave first aid to the man, said Sheriff Rick Harrell. The victim gave them crucial detail about who stabbed him and where, police said.
The victim has undergone surgery for his injuries and was stable.
Robin Hood Drive is east of Highway J in Troy. Municipal officers had been called to the home and were there about the same time the victim walked into the sheriff’s office. Troy police haven’t said precisely why they were called there. Once the victim in the sheriff’s lobby relayed who had hurt him, police at the home arrested Wolf.
Wolf was described as a methamphetamine and steroid user after the death of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Marivic Basas, in St. Charles County. She died on Jan. 6, 2017. Police said Wolf hit her in the head at a home on Hickory Lane near O’Fallon, Missouri. Authorities originally charged Wolf with second-degree murder but amended the charge to manslaughter.
Wolf entered an Alford plea, which means he admitted no guilt but agreed that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to get a conviction. He received a seven-year prison sentence for manslaughter, said Corrections Department spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Even though he was paroled after about three years in prison, Pojmann said Wolf actually had been behind bars longer, spending 390 days in jail before coming to prison. That’s why, she said, the total time locked up amounts to about 4 ½ years.
The Missouri Department of Corrections said he was sentenced to 13 years total for three cases combined: manslaughter, drug possession and stealing. He was in prison from April 2018 until he was paroled in June 2021. Wolf’s parole goes until 2024 in the manslaughter and stealing cases, and until 2030 on the drug case.
Wolf and Basas had a volatile relationship, police said, and the teenage son of Basas had heard yelling coming from the bedroom and a loud thump the day she died.
The Parole Board wouldn’t talk to a reporter Monday, referring questions to Pojmann, the Corrections Department spokeswoman. But Pojmann said the seven-member Parole Board, whose meetings are closed to the public, operates independently from the Department of Corrections, so she can’t speak for the board to explain its decisions.