ST. LOUIS — Shattered glass, bullet holes, bloodstains, liquor bottles, gauze and cigar wrappers still littered the fifth floor of a Washington Avenue office building on Sunday morning, just hours after 10 people were shot and one was killed in what appeared to be a night of partying gone awry.

Officials have released few details so far. They said police were called just after 1 a.m. to a shooting at 1409 Washington Avenue. And all 10 shot were juveniles.

But the wreckage left behind told a harrowing tale.

The building is a century-old, five-story office building with ground-floor retail space and glass-enclosed offices on the upper floors. It's a block from the popular City Museum, and a block off busy North 14th Street.

Stepping off the elevator on the fifth floor on Sunday morning, small offices containing desks, massage tables, salon chairs or couches lined winding hallways.

But the glass door to one office was shattered. Roughly a dozen paces away, a bloody handprint marked a trail toward an 18-by-12-foot glass-walled conference room, some of its walls now piles of glass. At least five bullet holes pierced the drywall.

Office tables had been pushed to the side, and in the center of the room, bloodstains, gauze and syringes remained. Nearby, a table had been overturned and broken.

In a kitchen area, cigar wrappers were scattered on a counter while spilled red wine left a sickly sweet smell. Another glass door was shattered. An empty tequila bottle was propped up on a drinking fountain.

At the end of the hallway, a large bloodstain marked the floor. Latex gloves, an oxygen mask, a backpack and two pairs of shoes were discarded nearby.

Bunnei Johnson, 21, arrived on the fifth floor just after 10 a.m., her mouth agape.

"Oh my god," she said when she saw the shattered glass. She hadn't heard there was a shooting the night before.

Johnson walked all the way past the conference room and the kitchen to her suite, which had remained undisturbed. Johnson, a hair stylist, grabbed two curling irons and shook her head.

"I actually want to leave as soon as possible," she said.

Downstairs, on the fourth floor, Brie Jackson, 34, was doing a client's makeup. A reporter informed her about the shooting the previous night. Her jaw dropped.

"I'm flabbergasted," she said.

Jackson, who has rented a suite in the building for three years, said she'd complained multiple times about homeless people making their way into the building's basement and the doors being unlocked after hours. She said it made her feel unsafe.

"I feel horrible," she said. "The building should not have been open."

The building's owner and management company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Dan Pistor, president of the downtown neighborhood association, said the incident was part of a broader issue downtown of teens hosting parties that get out of control. Many times, people rent out apartment units through rental sites like Airbnb or VRBO and parties get out of hand, often turning violent, he said.

But it can also happen in commercial buildings, too, he said.

"Everybody needs to be aware of it and be proactive in securing their spaces," he said.

Check back for more details: City officials have called a press conference for noon.

