Blood trail leads St. Louis police from stabbing victim to killer, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A trail of bloody prints led police from a fatal stabbing victim's apartment to the apartment of her killer one floor up, charges said.

Michelle B. Mitchell, 46, of the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Robin Bonds.

Bonds, 56, was found fatally stabbed about 4 p.m. Monday in her third-floor apartment in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said.

Police found an "apparent trail of bloody prints" leading from her apartment to the fourth-floor apartment of Mitchell, an acquaintance of Bonds, charges said. Mitchell let detectives inside her apartment where police found multiple bloody items.

Mitchell told police she stabbed Bonds during an argument and then threw out bloody clothes, a knife and Bonds' phone, charges said. Police did not say what the argument was about.

Mitchell was held without bail; she did not have a lawyer Friday.