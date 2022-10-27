Blues hold moment of silence for St. Louis school shooting victims

St. Louis Blue fans observe a moment of silence to honor Alexzandria Bell and Jean Kuczka who were killed in the school shooting earlier this week at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools before an NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Blues wore "CVPA" stickers on their helmets and held a moment of silence to honor Alexzandria Bell and Jean Kuczka who were killed in the school shooting earlier this week at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools before an NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Blues wore "CVPA" stickers on their helmets to honor the victims of the school shooting earlier this week at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools during an NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
"Just think if they didn't have the drill," parent Ebony King said. "I'm thinking that it could have went wild, like the Texas shooting, where so many kids were lost. Unimaginable what could have happened to our babies."
Police said 19-year-old Orlando Harris barricaded himself inside a classroom Monday morning before he was shot and killed by police. Harris opened fire inside the school, killing a student and a teacher.
1 of 3
St. Louis Blue fans observe a moment of silence to honor Alexzandria Bell and Jean Kuczka who were killed in the school shooting earlier this week at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools before an NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The St. Louis Blues wore "CVPA" stickers on their helmets and held a moment of silence to honor Alexzandria Bell and Jean Kuczka who were killed in the school shooting earlier this week at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools before an NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The St. Louis Blues wore "CVPA" stickers on their helmets to honor the victims of the school shooting earlier this week at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools during an NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com