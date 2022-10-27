Blues hold moment of silence for St. Louis school shooting victims

Before the St. Louis Blues began the game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, there was a moment of silence to honor the victims of the recent school shooting.

The moment of silence prior to puck drop was in recognition of the students, teachers, staff and family members at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, site of the school shooting Monday.

In addition, Blues players wore a CVPA sticker on their helmets during the game to honor those affected by the shooting.

CVPA shares a campus with Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Monday, students at both schools were forced into lockdown as Orlando Harris, 19, entered the school building.

He shot and killed 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, a mother of five who taught health and physical education; and sophomore Alexzandria Bell, 15, who loved art and dance.

Four other students were shot and injured — two in the leg, one in the arm, and one in the hands and jaw. Two more students suffered abrasions, and a girl fractured her ankle.

The Blues lost the game to the Oilers.

The other professional sports team in St. Louis have also issued statements of support after the shooting.

St. Louis City SC posted: "Nothing about this is OK. We are committed to supporting those affected by this tragedy and working to bring our community together."

The Cardinals wrote: "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Central VPA community."

The Blues wrote: "Gun violence continues to plague our country, and today is a tragic reminder that it can happen anywhere — even in our very own neighborhood."