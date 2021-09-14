Blues prospect robbed on Gateway Arch grounds

ST. LOUIS — A prospective player for the St. Louis Blues was robbed Monday night on the grounds of the Gateway Arch, the team said Tuesday.

The player was in town for the team's rookie camp, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement, adding that the man "is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time."

The circumstances of the robbery match a police report that says a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were on the Arch grounds just before 7:30 p.m. when a man with a gun ran up and demanded their property, taking their cellphones, keys, wallet and purse. The gunman then ran off.

