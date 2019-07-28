A sudden turn to avoid a gravel bar in the Meramec River led to a collision that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jared B. Benson of St. Clair was in a boat that was close to another boat in Franklin County Saturday evening. The boat he was in made a sudden left turn to avoid an obstruction, and the other boat could not stop in time to avoid hitting it, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which handles incidents on waterways.
The 31-year-old man was wearing a safety device. He was taken to a hospital in Washington.