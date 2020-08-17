Boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks injures O'Fallon, Mo. couple

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A boat exploded shortly after it was refueled at a dock here, injuring a couple from O'Fallon, Mo. and a Camden County woman.

The boat had refueled and was preparing to leave the dock, in McCoy Cove in Camden County, at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the accident happened, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The boat's operator, Dennis S. Kiely, 55, started one engine, and had just started the second when the boat exploded, blowing Kiely into the water, the patrol said.

Debra L. Kiely, 52, was standing on the dock and was also thrown into the water. Both were taken to University Hospital by helicopter, the patrol said, Debra Kiely with serious injuries and Dennis Kiely with minor injuries.

An employee on the dock, Megan D. Bartels, 20, of Montreal, Mo., suffered minor injuries.

The boat, a 2005 Formula, drifted away from the dock and burned to the waterline.

