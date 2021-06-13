 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boat hits boulder on Meramec River, killing one man, injuring others near Fenton
0 comments

Boat hits boulder on Meramec River, killing one man, injuring others near Fenton

{{featured_button_text}}

FENTON — A 17-foot ski boat struck a boulder in the Meramec River near here Saturday night, killing one man and sending others to the hospital. 

The 9 p.m. accident happened in the dark, just downriver from the Schuessler Road access ramp. The rock, about the size of an SUV, was on a shallow strip that juts out from a swimming area.  

“The boat kind of split in half,” Saline Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Mike Wekenborg said of the crash scene.

He said one man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the boat ramp. The five survivors, all adults, were taken to the hospital with an assortment of injuries. 

"A lot of bleeding but nothing critical,” Wekenborg said. 

The dead man's identity had not been released Sunday morning. 

Additional fire departments responded to the accident from Mehlville, Fenton and High Ridge. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the accident is under investigation. A reconstruction of the crash was done Sunday morning. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Spanish-American War reenactment highlights Jefferson Barracks' history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports