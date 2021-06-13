Boat hits boulder on Meramec River, killing one man, injuring others near Fenton

FENTON — A 17-foot ski boat struck a boulder in the Meramec River near here Saturday night, killing one man and sending others to the hospital.

The 9 p.m. accident happened in the dark, just downriver from the Schuessler Road access ramp. The rock, about the size of an SUV, was on a shallow strip that juts out from a swimming area.

“The boat kind of split in half,” Saline Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Mike Wekenborg said of the crash scene.

He said one man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the boat ramp. The five survivors, all adults, were taken to the hospital with an assortment of injuries.

"A lot of bleeding but nothing critical,” Wekenborg said.

The dead man's identity had not been released Sunday morning.

Additional fire departments responded to the accident from Mehlville, Fenton and High Ridge.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the accident is under investigation. A reconstruction of the crash was done Sunday morning.

