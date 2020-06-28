Bodies found in two separate fires in north St. Louis, homicide investigating

Updated at 2:45 p.m. with information about a second incident.

ST. LOUIS — Two bodies were found a mile apart in north St. Louis on Sunday morning, police said. Homicide detectives, along with the bomb and arson unit, are investigating both incidents.

First responders arrived at a residential fire in the 4900 block of Thrush Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood just after 5 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a man dead inside the home. A woman was also found suffering from burns and was taken to a hospital.

Just after 6 a.m. police responded to a call for help and discovered a burned body in an alley in the 5800 block of Emma Avenue, near the border between the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods. Police did not release a gender for the body.

Police said they did not know if the two incidents were connected.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about either incident to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

