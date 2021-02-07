Body found after garage fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A body was found after a garage fire in south St. Louis, police said Sunday.
St. Louis police said that after the fire department put out the fire at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the body of a 42-year-old man was found. The Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating. The garage was in an alley in the 4400 block of South Spring Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today