Body found after garage fire in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A body was found after a garage fire in south St. Louis, police said Sunday.

St. Louis police said that after the fire department put out the fire at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the body of a 42-year-old man was found. The Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating. The garage was in an alley in the 4400 block of South Spring Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

