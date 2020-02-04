Body found along Illinois 157 in St. Clair County

Updated at 11 p.m. with identity of victim.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the shoulder of St. Clair Avenue at Illinois 157 on Tuesday morning.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as Craig L. Boone, 39, of Belleville. Police said he was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-315-7307.

Dye said the body was found about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.