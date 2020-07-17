Body found along Mississippi River identified as missing St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A body found Wednesday along the shore of the Mississippi River has been identified as a man who went missing days earlier, police said.

The death of Louis Bodway, 75, is being investigated as a suicide, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department. Granda said the body was identified as Bodway late Thursday night.

A worker for a local barge company spotted the body Wednesday on the western shore of the Mississippi River not far from the River City Casino in Lemay, the area where Bodway was last seen, authorities said.

He had told family members that he wanted to kill himself by jumping into the Mississippi River, police said.

Granda said Bodway lived in the 200 block of Lemay Ferry Road. He left his wallet and cell phone at his home and took cab to 777 River City Casino Boulevard, police said. He then walked across the street toward a trail near the Mississippi River; surveillance footage then lost sight of him, police said.

