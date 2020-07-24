Body found in Bridgeton storage locker, police investigating as homicide

BRIDGETON — An employee at a Bridgeton business discovered a body hidden inside a storage locker early Friday morning, according to Bridgeton police.

Police were called about 4:30 a.m. to Love's Self Storage at 13945 Missouri Bottom Road for a report of a gray Dodge Ram pickup driving through the facility's gate from the inside, said assistant Bridgeton police chief Major Mark Mossotti.

By the time the officers arrived, the truck was gone. Mossotti said. Then a couple hours later at about 6:45 a.m., Bridgeton officers returned to the storage facility when an employee found an adult male's body inside one of the indoor storage lockers.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Love's Self Storage is next to an affiliated gas station and truck stop Love's Travel Stop off Missouri Highway 370.

Police are asking anyone with information on the gray Dodge Ram to call the department at 314-739-7557. Authorities want to speak to the driver in connection to both property damage and the homicide investigation, Mossotti said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

