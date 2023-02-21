A body was found inside a storage locker that burned in East Alton early Tuesday.
Authorities said the body was so badly burned that it wasn't clear if the victim was male or female.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Stor-All Self Storage facility in the 600 block of West St. Louis Avenue.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. An autopsy is pending.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
