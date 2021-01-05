 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in burned vehicle in St. Louis, police say
0 comments

Body found in burned vehicle in St. Louis, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — City homicide detectives responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning after authorities discovered a body inside.

The person's body was found in the back seat of a burned vehicle about 6:15 a.m. at Montclair and Wells avenues in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police say.

Police said they have not yet been able to identify the person because of the condition of the body.

No other details were available.

The Hamilton Heights neighborhood has had a 10% decrease in overall crime in the past six months compared to same time period the year before.

Christine Tannous of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Investigation
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports