Body found in burned vehicle in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — City homicide detectives responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning after authorities discovered a body inside.

The person's body was found in the back seat of a burned vehicle about 6:15 a.m. at Montclair and Wells avenues in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police say.

Police said they have not yet been able to identify the person because of the condition of the body.

No other details were available.

The Hamilton Heights neighborhood has had a 10% decrease in overall crime in the past six months compared to same time period the year before.

Christine Tannous of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

