Body found in burning car in St. Louis

A body was found inside a burning vehicle early Friday in the city's West End neighborhood.
St. Louis police said bombing and arson detectives are investigating, as is protocol when someone dies in a fire.
Police said the person was found dead about 12:10 a.m. in a burning vehicle that was parked in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue.
Police haven't said if the victim is a man or a woman, or released any other details.
From staff reports
