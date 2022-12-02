 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in burning car in St. Louis

A body was found inside a burning vehicle early Friday in the city's West End neighborhood.

St. Louis police said bombing and arson detectives are investigating, as is protocol when someone dies in a fire.

Police said the person was found dead about 12:10 a.m. in a burning vehicle that was parked in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue.

Police haven't said if the victim is a man or a woman, or released any other details.

