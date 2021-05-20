 Skip to main content
Body found in Hillsboro pond identified as 21-year-old man
HILLSBORO — Police on Thursday identified a man whose body was found recently in a pond near Highway B in Hillsboro.

The body of Benjamin Gast, 21, was found by a resident around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Highway B.

Police say Gast was reported missing to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on April 15 and was last seen in Hillsboro on April 3. 

Gast's cause of death is still under investigation, police said. They previously said his body had been in the water for an “extended period of time.”

