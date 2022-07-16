 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLN COUNTY — The body of 38-year-old Hank Thomas Knoll was found in Snow Hill Township Wednesday near the intersection of Highway KK and Ridge Road.

The cause of death is not known. The Lincoln County Sheriff's office and Coroner's office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 636-528-6100 or email Captain David Hill at dhill@lcsomo.gov.

