Body found in middle school parking lot in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a possible homicide after the body of a man was found in the parking lot of Mason-Clark Middle School on Sunday morning.

East St. Louis police were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Illinois State Police are investigating and an autopsy has yet to be performed.

This is a breaking news story, check the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for updates. 

