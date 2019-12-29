Body found in middle school parking lot in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a possible homicide after the body of a man was found in the parking lot of Mason-Clark Middle School on Sunday morning.
East St. Louis police were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Illinois State Police are investigating and an autopsy has yet to be performed.
This is a breaking news story, check the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for updates.
