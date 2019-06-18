ST. LOUIS • The St. Louis Fire Department recovered a body in the Mississippi River not far from the River City Casino at the city's southern border Tuesday afternoon.
The fire department's marine rescue task force assisted the Missouri Highway Patrol in locating and collecting the body, officials said, though it became clear that the operation would be a recovery and not a rescue.
The identity, age and gender of the deceased person could not be specified Tuesday night.
Officials said the Highway Patrol used a drone to mark the location of the body for boats to find.
The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation, officials said.