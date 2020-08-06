You are the owner of this article.
Body found in Missouri River identified as 92-year-old Chesterfield man who jumped from bridge
Body found in Missouri River identified as 92-year-old Chesterfield man who jumped from bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A body found in the Missouri River in north St. Louis County last week was that of a 92-year-old Chesterfield man who jumped from the Veterans Memorial Bridge, authorities said.

The man's body was recovered near Pelican Island on July 30.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the man had jumped from the bridge in St. Charles County around 4 a.m. on July 29. His death was classified as a drowning.

The St. Louis Fire Department and the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District helped in the recovery.

St. Louis County police initially investigated the death as suspicious.

Drowning
