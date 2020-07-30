Body found in Missouri River in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A body was spotted by police Thursday in the Missouri River near Pelican Island. Investigators are calling the man's death "suspicious."
Police received a call about 4 p.m. for a person in the river near the southwest point of the island. Upon arrival, police and St. Louis city firefighters discovered the man was dead.
The discovery is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210.
