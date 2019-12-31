Body found in pickup pulled from Missouri River confirmed to be that of missing man

Updated at 2 p.m. Tuesday with confirmation of the identity of the missing man.

WARREN COUNTY — A body found inside a pickup truck that was pulled from the Missouri River was confirmed Tuesday to be that of a 22-year-old man who had been missing for months, authorities said.

Dental records confirmed the identity of Nathaniel Ashby, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Department. His truck was pulled from the river just west of Treolar on Sunday.

Ashby was reported missing in July from Warrenton and authorities in the following months had searched for him in Audrain, Boone and Montgomery counties, Sheriff Kevin Harrison said in an earlier statement.

The pickup was detected in August when the Marthasville Fire Department performed a training exercise on the river using sonar equipment. But persistent rain kept the river level high and the speed of the current made it difficult for divers to retrieve the truck.

The water level in recent days had dropped and authorities were able to finally pull the pickup from the river. It was submerged about 25 feet below the surface.

Human remains were found inside and the clothes matched what Ashby was wearing when he was last seen, Harrison said.

Authorities have not explained the circumstances that led the truck to enter the river.