 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in pond at Shaw Park in Clayton
0 comments

Body found in pond at Shaw Park in Clayton

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — The body of a man was found in water at a Clayton park Monday evening, police said.

Officers found the body partially submerged in a pond at Shaw Park just before 8 p.m., authorities said.

The man has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available from authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton police at 314-290-8444.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: 5 ways Missouri can boost its low vaccination rates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports