Body found in pond at Shaw Park in Clayton

CLAYTON — The body of a man was found in water at a Clayton park Monday evening, police said.
Officers found the body partially submerged in a pond at Shaw Park just before 8 p.m., authorities said.
The man has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
No other information was immediately available from authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton police at 314-290-8444.
Nick Robertson
Metro News Intern
Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.
