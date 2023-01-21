Body found in rubble after fire destroyed beloved St. Louis puppet theater

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters found a body in the rubble of a puppet theater on Saturday after a fire destroyed the Central West End building the night before.

A two-alarm blaze engulfed Bob Kramer's Marionettes, in the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Kramer and partner Dug Feltch have been putting on shows at the home for about 60 years, one of the country's longest running puppet theaters.

Two people, whose names authorities did not release, were inside of the theater when the fire started. One was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation; his injuries were not considered life threatening, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said. Authorities believed the other person was caught inside the building.

Neighboring buildings were evacuated out of precaution.

On Saturday morning, firefighters had taped off the site and were still spraying water on hot spots. Officials were waiting until the property was cool enough to bring out a dog to check the rubble. They weren’t sure how stable the structure was.

The roof of the two-story property was gone, with broken and scorched brick crumbled on top. The second floor had collapsed. What interior walls still stood were blackened.

Neighbor Harold Karabell said he got a call Friday night about a fire in the neighborhood and rushed over on his bicycle. He arrived to find the property engulfed in flames and Feltch, a longtime friend, in the street.

Feltch told Karabell that he and Kramer were upstairs on the second floor watching TV when they smelled what they thought was a barbecue. Then the house erupted in flames.

“It’s unimaginable,” Karabell said.

Karabell said the theater was a fixture not just in the tight-knit neighborhood but across the world. Kramer’s artistry was unmatched, he said.

“It’s a cultural loss,” Karabell said.

Summer Violett and her husband, Ben Zurawski, came from their home in Fenton to pay their respects on Saturday. They taped to a fence post a bright green sign that said “We love you Bob and Dug.”

Violett, who grew up going to shows here, took Zurawski and their toddler son to their first show on Easter. Kramer and Feltch took an hour to show them how they made the puppets, and she remembered how proud they were to show off their artistry.

Violett recalled how her son screamed with delight when the show started, and how Feltch stopped the show to say how much he enjoyed her son’s reaction. The family returned again for the Halloween show.

“It was special,” she said.

By early afternoon, the site was cool enough for the cadaver dog. Firefighters searched for about 20 minutes before the dog indicated it had discovered a body.

Firefighters confirmed the death, but said they couldn't immediately identify the body.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.