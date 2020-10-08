Body found in South County quarry might be man who ran from officers weeks ago

GREEN PARK — A man who ran from police in an industrial complex two weeks might be the person whose body was found Wednesday morning in a quarry surrounded by steep embankments, authorities said Thursday.

The 29-year-old ran from officers Sept. 24 who went to investigate a report of suspicious people outside 9832 Evergreen Industrial Drive. Two people were taken into custody that morning on arrest warrants for unrelated offenses, but a third ran off.

The man's family reported him missing three days later.

On Wednesday morning about 8:45 a.m., the body of a man was found in about two feet of water near a quarry around 10328 Lake Bluff Drive near where police were tracking him two weeks ago. Police said Thursday that the body has not been identified yet.

The condition of the body means authorities will have to use dental records to try to identify him. But a police spokeswoman said authorities are nearly certain the dead man is the same one who ran from them two weeks ago.

The theory police have is that the man was running away from police and fell to his death in the quarry in broad daylight.