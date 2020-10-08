Body found in South County quarry might be man who ran from officers weeks ago

GREEN PARK — A man who ran from police in an industrial complex two weeks might be the person whose body was found Wednesday morning in a quarry surrounded by steep embankments, authorities said Thursday.
The 29-year-old ran from officers Sept. 24 who went to investigate a report of suspicious people outside 9832 Evergreen Industrial Drive. Two people were taken into custody that morning on arrest warrants for unrelated offenses, but a third ran off.
The man's family reported him missing three days later.
On Wednesday morning about 8:45 a.m., the body of a man was found in about two feet of water near a quarry around 10328 Lake Bluff Drive near where police were tracking him two weeks ago. Police said Thursday that the body has not been identified yet.
The condition of the body means authorities will have to use dental records to try to identify him. But a police spokeswoman said authorities are nearly certain the dead man is the same one who ran from them two weeks ago.
The theory police have is that the man was running away from police and fell to his death in the quarry in broad daylight.
St. Louis County police Officer Tracy Panus said she did not have the missing man's name or criminal history or know what would have led him to run. Panus said investigators looked at footage from body cameras to make sure officers had not been chasing the man.
About 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, officers went to check on a suspicious persons report at Packaging Concepts Inc., 9832 Evergreen Industrial Drive. Panus didn't have specifics about what the three people were doing on the business property that made someone call police in the first place. The business manager couldn't be reached Thursday.
Once the man ran off, St. Louis County police officers decided to bring out a tracking dog. The dog followed the scent west toward the 10300 block of Lake Bluff Drive, police said. But the dog's handler decided to stop the search because the terrain was too dangerous, Panus said.
This week, some officers saw on social media that the man was reported missing by his family. Officers thought he might be the one who ran from them, so they decided to go back out to the area around the quarry and search again, Panus said.
They found the body Wednesday in the quarry on the property of Budrovich construction headquarters, at 10328 Lake Bluff Drive in the city of Green Park in South County. A woman who answered the phone at Budrovich said the company declined comment.
Something similar happened a decade ago in St. Louis County, where a suspect ended up falling off a quarry ledge to his death.
In October 2010, a man was burglarizing a home in the 9700 block of Old Warson Road late at night when he was startled by the returning homeowner. The burglar left in a hurry, scaled an 8-foot-high chain-link fence surrounding the quarry and ran through a heavily wooded area in the dark before plunging off the cliff 50 to 60 feet to his death.
A big difference though is that the 2010 incident happened around midnight, in pitch dark.
Police believe the burglar fled scene in the dark and ran off a cliff.
