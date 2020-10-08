Body found in South County quarry, near scene where man fled officers two weeks ago

Once the man ran off, St. Louis County police officers decided to bring out a tracking dog. The dog followed the scent west toward the 10300 block of Lake Bluff Drive, police said. But the dog's handler decided to stop the search because the terrain was too dangerous, Panus said.

Panus said investigators have looked at footage from officers' body cameras to ensure that officers had not been chasing the man.

Panus said the officers went back to the quarry area in Green Park on Wednesday after seeing discussion on social media that the man was reported missing by his family. Officers thought the missing man might be the one who ran from them, so they decided to go back out to the area around the quarry and search again, Panus said.

They found the body Wednesday in the quarry on the property of Budrovich construction headquarters, at 10328 Lake Bluff Drive in the city of Green Park in South County. A woman who answered the phone at Budrovich said the company declined comment.

Something similar happened a decade ago in St. Louis County, where a suspect ended up falling off a quarry ledge to his death.