Body found in South County quarry, near scene where man fled officers two weeks ago

GREEN PARK — Police investigators believe that a body discovered Wednesday morning in a quarry surrounded by steep embankments is that of a man who ran from officers at a nearby business two weeks ago, authorities said Thursday.
About 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a man's body was found in about two feet of water in a quarry at 10328 Lake Bluff Drive, near where police were tracking a suspect Sept. 24.
The body has not been identified yet. The condition of the body in water that long means authorities will try using dental records to identify him. But a police spokeswoman said authorities are nearly certain the dead man is the person who ran from them.
The police theory is that the man was fleeing officers outside a business complex and fell to his death into the water-filled quarry in broad daylight.
At about 9 a.m. Sept. 24, officers went to investigate a report of suspicious people outside 9832 Evergreen Industrial Drive. Two people were taken into custody that morning on arrest warrants for unrelated offenses, but a third ran off. The man's family reported him missing three days later.
St. Louis County police Officer Tracy Panus on Thursday said she did not have the name of the 29-year-old man. Panus also said she didn't know what the three people were doing on the business property that caused suspicion. The business manager couldn't be reached Thursday.
Once the man ran off, St. Louis County police officers decided to bring out a tracking dog. The dog followed the scent west toward the 10300 block of Lake Bluff Drive, police said. But the dog's handler decided to stop the search because the terrain was too dangerous, Panus said.
Panus said investigators have looked at footage from officers' body cameras to ensure that officers had not been chasing the man.
Panus said the officers went back to the quarry area in Green Park on Wednesday after seeing discussion on social media that the man was reported missing by his family. Officers thought the missing man might be the one who ran from them, so they decided to go back out to the area around the quarry and search again, Panus said.
They found the body Wednesday in the quarry on the property of Budrovich construction headquarters, at 10328 Lake Bluff Drive in the city of Green Park in South County. A woman who answered the phone at Budrovich said the company declined comment.
Something similar happened a decade ago in St. Louis County, where a suspect ended up falling off a quarry ledge to his death.
In October 2010, a man was burglarizing a home in the 9700 block of Old Warson Road late at night when he was startled by the returning homeowner. The burglar left in a hurry, scaled an 8-foot-high chain-link fence surrounding the quarry and ran through a heavily wooded area in the dark before plunging off the cliff 50 to 60 feet to his death.
A big difference though is that the 2010 incident happened around midnight, in pitch dark.
Police believe the burglar fled scene in the dark and ran off a cliff.
