Body found in Warrenton. Police activate Major Case Squad

WARREN COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies found the body of a 48-year-old man on Saturday afternoon and called in the region's Major Case Squad to investigate.

Deputies responded just before noon to the report of a suspicious death in the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive, a home in a forested community on a lake southwest of Warrenton.

A friend of the dead man discovered his body.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department called for the Major Case Squad to investigate.

The Major Case Squad asks anyone with information on the death to call its hotline at 636-456-7088 or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

