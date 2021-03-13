 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Warrenton. Police activate Major Case Squad
0 comments

Body found in Warrenton. Police activate Major Case Squad

{{featured_button_text}}
Ridge Trail Drive, outside of Warrenton

Sheriff's deputies found the body of a 48-year-old man on Saturday afternoon and called in the region's Major Case Squad to investigate. Deputies responded just before noon to the report of a suspicious death in the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive, a home in a forested community on a lake southwest of Warrenton.

 Hunn

WARREN COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies found the body of a 48-year-old man on Saturday afternoon and called in the region's Major Case Squad to investigate.

Deputies responded just before noon to the report of a suspicious death in the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive, a home in a forested community on a lake southwest of Warrenton.

A friend of the dead man discovered his body.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department called for the Major Case Squad to investigate.

The Major Case Squad asks anyone with information on the death to call its hotline at 636-456-7088 or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Genome sequencing to be used in fight against cancer

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports