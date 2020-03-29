Body found inside a burned box trailer near Weber Road in south county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A body was found inside a burned box trailer on Saturday night, police said.

South County Precinct officers responded to a call for a suspicious death about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a body inside a burned box trailer in the 200 block of Avenue H.

The victim was severely burned, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The trailer was near the railroad tracks on Avenue H, officers said. Avenue H intersects with Weber Road just east of Interstate 55.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the death.

Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.