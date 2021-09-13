Body found inside vehicle in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A dead body was discovered inside a sedan in the 4000 block of Keokuk Street on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police received a call for help shortly after 1 p.m. and found the body. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Police did not provide more information on Monday afternoon.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today