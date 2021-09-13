 Skip to main content
Body found inside vehicle in south St. Louis
Body found inside vehicle in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A dead body was discovered inside a sedan in the 4000 block of Keokuk Street on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police received a call for help shortly after 1 p.m. and found the body. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police did not provide more information on Monday afternoon.

