Body found near abandoned car in Franklin County field

GERALD, Mo. — Authorities are trying to identify a body found in a field Thursday afternoon in Franklin County.

The sheriff's office said the body was found about 2 p.m. Thursday in a field in the 700 block of Danimac Road, off County Line Road in Gerald, Missouri.

A car that had been stuck in the field was nearby, Sheriff Steve Pelton said.

The body was badly decomposed and the medical examiner's office was asked to help identify the person.