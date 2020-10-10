Body found wrapped in blanket in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A body wrapped in a blanket was discovered Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis, police said.
The body was found about 2 p.m. near Bittner and Hall streets in the Baden neighborhood.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today