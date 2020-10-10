 Skip to main content
Body found wrapped in blanket in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A body wrapped in a blanket was discovered Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis, police said.

The body was found about 2 p.m. near Bittner and Hall streets in the Baden neighborhood.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

