Body found wrapped in linens in back yard in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A body found wrapped in linens Tuesday in north St. Louis was that of an unidentified female, and police said they don't know her race or approximate age.
The grisly discovery was made about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in a rear yard in the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue, in the city's College Hill neighborhood. The body was wrapped in linens and bedding.
Homicide detectives are handling the case, which is being labeled for now a suspicious sudden death. An autopsy is pending.
