Body of drowning victim pulled from Big River in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY —Authorities have recovered the body of a man who disappeared Sunday while swimming with friends in the Big River.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Kasey A. Schmeiderer of House Springs. He was not wearing a life jacket, the patrol said.

Schmeiderer was swimming across the Big River in Cedar Hill Park about 2 p.m. Sunday and went under, the patrol said. Authorities said he was trying to cross the river near the dam and got swept away in a current. He had been swimming with a friend's 12-year-old daughter, who was able to get out on her own.

Schmeiderer's body surfaced the next day. Schmeiderer was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. Monday.

The state water patrol and firefighters from the High Ridge and Cedar Hill districts helped in the search and recovery.

Fire Chief Mick Fischer of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District said search crews spent hours looking for him on Sunday, then stopped the search after dark. They searched from an old dam to several miles downstream, concentrating in the spot closest to the dam.

Search parties resumed looking on Monday morning, using sonar on boats and a cadaver dog. They detected an image in the river but before divers could check on it, the body resurfaced on Monday afternoon. Fischer said the river is about 14 feet deep in parts but a ledge drops to about 22 feet, and that's the area where they think he drowned.

