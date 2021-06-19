Body of Granite City man is recovered from Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A body recovered from the Big River at Rockford Beach on Saturday was identified by authorities as Michael J. Lewis of Granite City.

Lewis, 25, was reported missing Thursday night. Searchers scoured the banks of the river that night, then again on Friday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol listed the cause of death as drowning.

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said fishermen spotted the body Saturday morning and the High Ridge fire district and Missouri Highway Patrol were called to recover it.

Bissell said an autopsy would determine if he drowned or suffered a medical emergency that led to his death.

No one has come forward to say they witnessed Lewis in the water, struggling or going under. Bissell said foul play is not suspected.

Lewis was at the Big River on Thursday with friends. Bissell said Lewis then reportedly left the friends to go upstream with another person to jump off some cliffs.

A little while later, the person he went with came back alone, Bissell said. The friends Lewis had come to the river with left some time after that. Police were notified by phone later that Lewis was missing.