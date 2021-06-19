Body of Granite City man is recovered from Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A body recovered from the Big River at Rockford Beach on Saturday was identified by authorities as Michael J. Lewis of Granite City.
Lewis, 25, was reported missing Thursday night. Searchers scoured the banks of the river that night, then again on Friday.
The Missouri Highway Patrol listed the cause of death as drowning.
Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said fishermen spotted the body Saturday morning and the High Ridge fire district and Missouri Highway Patrol were called to recover it.
Bissell said an autopsy would determine if he drowned or suffered a medical emergency that led to his death.
No one has come forward to say they witnessed Lewis in the water, struggling or going under. Bissell said foul play is not suspected.
Lewis was at the Big River on Thursday with friends. Bissell said Lewis then reportedly left the friends to go upstream with another person to jump off some cliffs.
A little while later, the person he went with came back alone, Bissell said. The friends Lewis had come to the river with left some time after that. Police were notified by phone later that Lewis was missing.
Statewide, at least 35 people have died this year on lakes, rivers and ponds, according to reports from the Missouri Highway Patrol. The deaths include drowning victims and those who died in boating accidents.
Just in the month of June, the patrol has recorded at least a dozen water-related deaths statewide. Four of those deaths came on a single day, Tuesday, and the four separate incidents were in Washington, Stone, Miller and St. Louis counties.
On Thursday night, the body of a 14-year-old drowning victim was recovered from Creve Coeur Lake. On Wednesday, the body of a man believed to have jumped off a railroad bridge into the Meramec River was recovered.
"The only clear trend is that they are happening in rivers and lakes," the High Ridge Fire District said on Twitter about the drownings. "We have seen every age range and experience level affected."
Area fire departments, the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County park rangers are planning a press conference for Monday to promote water safety.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
