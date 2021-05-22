Body of Illinois man reported missing in November pulled from Mississippi

MADISON COUNTY — The body of a man reported missing in November was found in the Mississippi River Friday afternoon, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said in a press release.

Barge workers found the body of Edward J. Mahoney, 27, in the river at the Phillip 66 loading dock at Hartford, Ill., at 4:40 p.m. Friday, the release said.

The Alton Police Department had been investigating the missing person case.

An autopsy is to be performed, Nonn said.

Riverbender.com reported Nov. 25 that volunteers had searched the river for Mahoney, of Bethalto, after Alton police found his car abandoned on the Clark Bridge on Nov. 10.

