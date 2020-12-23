Body of man found behind a business in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police say the body of a man was found Wednesday in a parking lot behind a business at the intersection of Chambers Road and New Halls Ferry Road.

Police were called to the scene for a "person down" shortly before 8 a.m. and made the discovery. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and had no "obvious physical trauma" to his body, St. Louis County police said.

The death is suspicious, authorities said, and the county police department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

