Body of man found in Hillsboro pond, police say
HILLSBORO — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found Sunday in a pond near the 4700 block of Highway B in Hillsboro. 

The body was in a state of decomposition that indicated it had been in the water "for an extended period of time," police Capt. Darrick Curtis said in a statement Monday.

Police did not identify the man or estimate his age. His cause of death has not been determined, Curtis said.

The body was discovered by a resident who called Hillsboro police around 6 p.m. Sunday and reported human remains.

The Hillsboro Fire Protection District's water rescue team arrived and retrieved the body, which was then sent to the regional medical examiner's office for further investigation. 

Sports