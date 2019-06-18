Updated at 10: 45 p.m. with information from St. Louis County police.
ST. LOUIS • The St. Louis Fire Department recovered a body in the Mississippi River near Jefferson Barracks Park Tuesday afternoon.
St. Louis County police were searching for a missing man, George Huber, 70, whose vehicle was found in the park nearby, officials said.
The recovery team used a drone to pinpoint the body in the water, officials said.
The fire department's marine rescue task force assisted police and the Missouri Highway Patrol in locating and collecting the body, officials said. The search was also assisted by the St. Louis County Park Rangers.
The body was that of a man, but his identity has not been confirmed, police said.
St. Louis County police are handling the investigation, officials said.