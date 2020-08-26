Body of man found in Missouri River is motorcyclist involved in crash with wife's boyfriend

ST. CHARLES — The body of a 44-year-old man who was involved in a weekend altercation on state Highway 370 with another motorist was found in the Missouri River, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Timothy Perkins was recovered days after his motorcycle slammed into the back of a truck being driven Sunday by a man dating a woman to whom Perkins was married. It wasn't clear if his body was found Wednesday or earlier.

Timothy Walker, 45, of Foristell, faces assault charges after police say he hit his brakes while on the Discovery Bridge and caused Perkins' motorcycle to strike the truck. How Perkins ended up in the river is unclear.

Walker, of the 10000 block of Ponderosa Drive, has also been charged by St. Charles County prosecutors with armed criminal action.

Perkins was married to a woman who was dating Walker, according to charging documents.

Police say Walker was being chased by Perkins early Sunday when Walker pumped his brakes. After the collision, investigators say Walker then reversed his truck and ran over Perkins before continuing to drive east.