Body of St. Louis fisherman recovered from lake in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Searchers recovered the body of a St. Louis fisherman Monday morning from a lake in central Missouri.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 61-year-old Michael L. Smith.
Smith had been fishing with two friends Sunday afternoon at the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area north of Columbia in Boone County, Missouri. The friends realized Smith was missing and called police.
Crews searched into Sunday evening but didn't find him. They returned Monday morning, and his body was recovered from the lake.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is classifying Smith's death as a drowning. He had not been wearing a life jacket, police said.