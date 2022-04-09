Body of St. Louis woman missing more than a week believed found near north riverfront

ST. LOUIS — A body found Saturday near St. Louis' north riverfront is believed to be that of a local woman reported missing more than a week ago, according to police, who are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

Police Chief John Hayden said the woman has been tentatively identified as Daisa Allen, a mother of young children who was last seen about 6 p.m. March 30 in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court, when she left to go grocery shopping. She was last seen less than a mile from where her body was located.

Hayden said the woman was found during a search by her family and friends just before 6 p.m. Saturday in a lot near Scranton Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. The site is near the southern edge of the Mississippi Greenway Trailhead Park, in the city's Riverview neighborhood.

Her family reported her missing on March 31, the same day her 2005 Mercury Montego was found burned in the 700 block of Thrush Avenue.

"The police department, along with her family, have been looking for her all week, over the past week, and unfortunately, today she has been discovered deceased," Hayden said. "I'm pleading with the public to share any information they may have, anything you think may be related to this incident.

"This is a mother, a 25-year-old with small children, and we need to solve this," he added.

No other details were available, including a cause of death.

The police homicide division is investigating the incident. Anyone who may have information in the case can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).