Body pulled from river in Franklin County
UNION — Police and fire officials on Monday pulled a man's body from the Bourbeuse River in Franklin County. 

Kayakers alerted police to a body in the river at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, said officials with the Union Fire Protection District. 

Authorities estimated the man was in his 20s. His identification will be confirmed by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office. 

