Body pulled from river in Franklin County

UNION — Police and fire officials on Monday pulled a man's body from the Bourbeuse River in Franklin County.
Kayakers alerted police to a body in the river at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, said officials with the Union Fire Protection District.
Authorities estimated the man was in his 20s. His identification will be confirmed by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.