Body recovered Saturday from Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A body was recovered from the Big River at Rockford Beach on Saturday, the High Ridge Fire District said on Twitter.

Authorities had searched Friday for a missing Granite City man who had been at the beach with friends, KMOV reported.

The fire district was assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which could not be reached Saturday.

High Ridge boats were returned to service about 9:15 a.m. and the scene was turned over to the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol, the fire district said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.