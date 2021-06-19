 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body recovered Saturday from Big River
0 comments
top story

Body recovered Saturday from Big River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A body was recovered from the Big River at Rockford Beach on Saturday, the High Ridge Fire District said on Twitter.

Authorities had searched Friday for a missing Granite City man who had been at the beach with friends, KMOV reported.

The fire district was assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which could not be reached Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

High Ridge boats were returned to service about 9:15 a.m. and the scene was turned over to the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol, the fire district said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

At least a dozen water-related fatalities have been reported so far this month. On Thursday night, the body of a 14-year-old drowning victim was recovered from Creve Coeur Lake. On Wednesday, the body of a man believed to have jumped off a railroad bridge into the Meramec River was recovered.

"The only clear trend is that they are happening in rivers and lakes," the High Ridge Fire District said on Twitter about the drownings. "We have seen every age range and experience level affected."

Area fire departments, the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County park rangers are planning a press conference for Monday to promote water safety.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: MiracleAir and Wings for Hope prepare airplane for humanitarian work in Nicaragua

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports