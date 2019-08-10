ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for an area of south St. Louis County including parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills.
Because of a water main break at Watson Plaza Drive, about 5,500 Missouri American Water customers are being asked to boil their water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is OK for washing and bathing.
Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water.
Missouri American Water also recommends the following steps:
• Throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water.
• Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
• Provide pets with water that has been boiled and cooled.
• Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling water. Most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.
• Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.
Boil water advisories can last a day or two. Water quality tests will be run when the broken main is repaired. The water company said it would notify customers when the advisory has been lifted.
Customers can visit the Missouri American Water website and click on "News & Community" then "Maps." Then click the on-page image and select "Boil Advisory Map." From there, enter an address to search if it is within the affected area. Or, go directly to the map.